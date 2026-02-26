31 Western Cape schools honoured at eco awards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thirty-one Western Cape schools have been recognised for environmental achievements at the 2025 Eco-Schools Awards.

The schools showed strong leadership in saving water, reducing waste, restoring nature and improving food security through school gardens.

The awards were presented by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (Wessa) at Belmont Square in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Eco-Schools programme is the world’s largest environmental education programme for sustainable development initiatives.

By combining curriculum integration with hands-on projects, the organisation equips young people with leadership skills, systems thinking and practical problem-solving abilities.

In the Western Cape, which has faced serious drought and climate pressure, the awards highlighted schools that are not only teaching about the environment but also taking practical action.

Wessa’s head of education and sustainability Kelly Alcock said the programme is about the power of taking action to make the world a better place.

“Across our schools, pupils are reducing water use, keeping waste away from landfill, restoring biodiversity and strengthening food security through school gardens,” she said

“This is education that moves beyond awareness and into action.”

Kenridge Primary School was crowned waste champions 2025. The school opened a recycling centre and collected 610,428 bottle tops and recycled 9,620kg of waste. This was the highest volume among Western Cape Eco-Schools.

The American International School of Cape Town won the green glow award. They constructed an aquaponics centre, led build sessions and embedded hands-on sustainable food production into the curriculum.

Outeniqua Primary in George took the culture and care shield award for linking recycling to social impact by collecting bottle caps to support a local wheelchair initiative and mentoring another school through eco-friendly twinning.

Discimus Faciendo Akademie won the ocean guardian award for combining coastal clean-ups with a year-round student-led marine conservation awareness campaign.

Kommetjie Eco Primary won the clean commute award. It mobilised 50 pupils to cycle on World Bicycle Day, leading to sustained lower carbon commuting habits.

Ikamvalethu Secondary School in Langa took the bright sparks award for innovative learner-designed alternative energy models.

Fairdale Primary won the green start award for recognising exceptional first-year performance, including the establishment of a new eco club and 380kg of waste collected within months.

Khuthala Swanepoel from Stellenbosch University’s centre for sustainability transitions said the programme brought classroom lessons to life.

“The Eco-Schools programme is where learning meets real life. It connects theory to real challenges and gives young people the confidence to lead change,” she said.

As Wessa approaches its 100th year, the Eco-Schools programme continues to turn environmental education into practical, youth-led climate action across South Africa.

