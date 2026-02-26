863 adjuncts join Unisa to reshape academia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Newly hired Unisa adjunct academics say the programme launched by the university is an opportunity for highly qualified professionals who struggled to advance within government structures.

The university recently announced taking in 863 adjunct academics across colleges into a three-year contract. This achievement aligns with the ambitious targets set by the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, which calls for 6,000 PhD graduates annually by the end of the decade.

Dr Shangolirimini Demana, a 36-year-old PhD holder in public affairs, said he spent seven years of his life in a junior government position despite his accolades.

“I was employed by a government department but at a very junior level, considering that I hold a PhD in public affairs, which I attained in 2024,” he said.

“The government does not always consider qualifications when it comes to promotions and sustaining capacity to provide proper service delivery. I started my PhD while I was at level 6 in government, still at entry level. At that time, I already held a master’s degree, a BTech and a national diploma, yet I remained at entry level.”

Demana completed his three-year national diploma in 2012 and was unemployed from 2012 until 2017, when he started working.

“Because I wanted to grow in life, I decided to pursue a doctoral programme, which I completed in 2024. I had a permanent job at a very low level in government and worked for more than seven years without any progress or growth in the public service.

“I decided to take the adjunct academic position because it gives exposure to people who want to be in academia and become lecturers. I had to take a risk because it is a three-year programme. I resigned from government to join this programme because I realised my qualifications align well with academia.”

The government needs to promote skills development and sustain the skills they already have, he said.

“We need proper recruitment methods and clearer pathways for growth so that qualified individuals can interpret policy and convert it into service delivery effectively. Although I completed my PhD with support from government bursaries, it feels as though government can help you obtain qualifications but cannot sustain those skills within the system.”

‘Space for young academics to thrive’

Meanwhile, 32-year-old Dr Light Ubisi said pursuing his PhD ultimately changed the course of his life.

“It took me almost three years to complete my PhD. From my undergraduate studies, I always saw myself working in government and shaping the public sector. Public administration was the field I identified with, and I imagined myself serving in government offices,” he said.

Ubisi completed his undergraduate and honours degrees at the University of Limpopo after enrolling in 2013.

He later obtained a scholarship through the department of higher education and training’s Stipendium Hungaricum programme, which enabled him to complete his master’s degree in Budapest, Hungary.

“I was fortunate to receive the scholarship and spent two years in Europe. It was a life-changing experience, and I would encourage young people to explore such international opportunities,” he said.

However, upon returning to South Africa in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ubisi faced a difficult period of unemployment.

Dr Light Ubisi, Doctor of Public Administration from the University of Venda, is joining the college of economics and management sciences at Unisa. (Supplied)

“I came back during Covid-19 and it was a very rough time. I was unemployed for about one to two years, and I also lost my mother during that period. It was a stressful year for me. That is when I decided to fully commit to academia and enrol for my PhD,” he said.

Ubisi said the adjunct academic programme has created a meaningful platform for young scholars to grow.

“This programme shows that there is room for academia and that institutions are creating space for young academics to thrive. From what I see, the intention is to build future professors and doctors from within. It is a unique initiative that grooms young academics into becoming scholars and researchers across various fields,” he said.

Unisa spokesperson Walter Matli said the initiative goes beyond job creation and is a deliberate effort to address systemic imbalances in higher education.

“HEMIS data from the department of higher education and training show that, despite three decades of post-apartheid policy interventions, black South Africans remain under-represented at doctoral level,” he said.

“By employing adjunct academics, many of them black South Africans, Unisa is not only expanding its teaching capacity but also creating pathways for greater representation in academia.”

