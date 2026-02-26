Ekurhuleni speaker Dora Mlambo resigns after MMC appointment

The Ekurhuleni speaker, Dora Mlambo, has resigned as speaker after she was appointed as the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for economic infrastructure and development.
“I am now resigning as the speaker as I have been appointed as an MMC,” Mlambo said before a caucus meeting was called.
Mlambo was appointed as Ekurhuleni speaker on January 26 2026.
This is a developing story.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.