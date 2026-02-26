Ekurhuleni speaker Dora Mlambo resigns after MMC appointment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

After a month as Ekurhuleni council speaker, Dora Mlambo resigned during a disrupted council meeting on Thursday.

The Ekurhuleni speaker, Dora Mlambo, has resigned as speaker after she was appointed as the member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for economic infrastructure and development.

“I am now resigning as the speaker as I have been appointed as an MMC,” Mlambo said before a caucus meeting was called.

Mlambo was appointed as Ekurhuleni speaker on January 26 2026.

This is a developing story.