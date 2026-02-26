Government looks at better ways to train for job market

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana admitted during his budget speech on Wednesday that the skills development levy paid by employers to fund Setas and the National Skills Fund have not yielded the outcomes government expected,

“The skills development levy paid by employers to fund Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) and the National Skills Fund have not yielded the outcomes we expected,” he acknowledged during his budget speech in parliament on Wednesday.

“We must improve how we equip individuals ready to enter the labour market.

“Beyond providing them a theoretical understanding, the government will explore ways to reorganise training by introducing a dual-training skills acquisition system.

“We are also looking at how institutions with the capacity to train job-seekers and graduates can tool them with artisanal skills.”

The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry described this as a strategic pivot towards growth infrastructure investment and market-led skill development, noting private sector stakeholders have been raising alarms over the systemic failure of the R26bn skills ecosystem.

Chamber president Jacques Moolman said: “For too long, the private sector has paid a skills development levy into a ‘black hole’ of bureaucracy. Shifting toward a model that prioritises artisanal skills and workplace-based learning is the only way to address the Western Cape’s critical skills deficit in sectors such as boatbuilding, green energy and manufacturing.

“Skills training is most effective when led by the industries that create the jobs, and we look forward to ensuring the transition results in a measurable return on investment for businesses and job-seekers.”

The chamber also welcomed the announcement that government will pursue infrastructure investment that specifically promotes economic growth, backed by a R1.07-trillion public sector infrastructure estimate over the medium term.

Transport and logistics receive a large share of expenditure to unblock the freight and rail bottlenecks that have throttled exports. A substantial R27.7bn has been allocated as a performance-linked grant for municipalities. If a metro cannot show it is reinvesting service revenue back into the grid (water/electricity), its budget will be redirected to more capable agencies.

