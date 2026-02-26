Mangosuthu University still has space in selected diploma programmes for 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Prospective students who have not yet secured a place at university this year still have a chance to enrol at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT), which has confirmed that there is still space in several diploma programmes.

“This serves to advise that MUT still has space in the below-mentioned programmes,” said the institution in a notice.

“Interested prospective students who meet the minimum requirements as stated below are invited to contact MUT Call Centre on the following number: 031-819-9299 or send e-mail to Info@mut.ac.za.”

The following programmes still have available spaces:

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering has 11 spaces available. Applicants must have:

has 11 spaces available. Applicants must have: mathematics or technical mathematics level 4;



physical sciences or technical science level 4;



English home or first additional language level 4; and



technical drawing or an equivalent subject at level 4.

Diploma in Accounting (ECP) has 18 spaces. The minimum requirement is:

has 18 spaces. The minimum requirement is: an APS (points) score of 25;



English home or first additional language level 4;



accounting level 4; and



mathematics level 3 or mathematics literacy level 5.

Diploma in Agriculture (Animal Production) has 9 spaces. Entry requirements include:

has 9 spaces. Entry requirements include: English home or first additional language level 4;



agricultural or life sciences level 4;



physical science level 3; and



mathematics level 3 or mathematical literacy level 4.

Diploma in Agriculture (Crop Production) ECP has 11 spaces available, while the mainstream Diploma in Agriculture (Crop Production) has 8 spaces. Both programmes require:

has 11 spaces available, while the mainstream Diploma in Agriculture (Crop Production) has 8 spaces. Both programmes require: English home or first additional language level 4;



agricultural or life sciences level 4;



physical science level 3; and



mathematics level 3 or mathematical literacy level 4.

The university also has 40 spaces in the Diploma in Community Extension . Applicants must have:

. Applicants must have: English home or first additional language level 4; and



either mathematical literacy level 3 or mathematics level 3.



In addition, they must meet subject requirements that include combinations of agricultural science, consumer studies, life sciences, geography, economics or business studies at the specified levels.

MUT stressed that registration will take place over a limited period: “All interested and qualifying prospective students will be allowed to register as from March 2-4.”

