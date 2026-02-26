Mom gets two sons back after Cape Town man tried to keep his child

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A mother has won an order in the Cape Town high court for her children to be returned to her six months after a holiday turned into a custody dispute.

The two boys, aged seven and three, were born in the UK where they live with their mother. Though South African, the qualified tax administrator is legally resident in the UK. She is responsible for all child-rearing and financial costs.

The younger child is the son of a man living in Woodstock, conceived during a relationship they had during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The two had been friends for 12 years before the relationship. She agreed to annual visits for him and the boys, in Cape Town and in the UK, as she wanted them to maintain a good bond. The elder child’s dad is not involved in his life. The Woodstock man had assumed the role of a father figure for him.

All went smoothly on prior visits.

On their most recent visit, they arrived in Cape Town in August for an agreed two-month holiday. Their visit was extended at his request after she began a new job with the UK customs office in November, and again when he asked to spend his first Christmas with his son.

When she made plans to come collect the boys, he told her he was willing to return the older child but demanded to keep his biological son. She contacted a lawyer and initiated proceedings to secure their return.

In court he contended they had discussed the option of her relocating to South Africa. He mooted the idea that he could have primary custody of his biological son while she lived nearby with the elder child.

She said they had discussed it but had not reached any agreement and she had stressed she would first need to obtain employment for this to become a realistic option. In prior discussions she had consistently stated her view that the siblings should not be separated.

As he is unemployed, she pointed out that “should they relocate to South Africa, they cannot look to him for accommodation or support”.

Her taking a new job in the UK also ran counter to his argument that she had agreed to give up her life there.

Judge Dumisani James Lekhuleni found in her favour, saying “the objective facts are inconsistent with any intention to relocate”.

Her ex also tried to assert she was a negligent mother.

Lekhuleni found against him on a number of facts on this contention, including that he had not complained about her being an unsuitable parent before.

The children had visited him in SA in 2023 and 2024 and in accordance with an agreement between them, he had returned the children to their mom without any apprehension and spent time with them in the UK.

Lekhuleni said the mother “has been living with the children in the UK since their birth. The eldest child is now seven years old. In my opinion, if there have been child neglect tendencies on the part of the applicant, that would have long been investigated in the UK.

“I am not satisfied on a balance of probabilities that there is a risk of harm to the children.”

The mother’s application for the immediate return of both children “to their habitual residence” in the UK was granted.

An order was granted for the children’s travel documents to be immediately handed to their mother, failing which the sheriff of the Ccourt is granted authority to search for and seize the passports.

The mother is by order of court “entitled to forthwith remove the minor children from the borders of South Africa and travel with them to the UK, their habitual residence, without the cooperation and consent of the respondent in respect of the minor child, insofar as such consent or cooperation of the respondent may be necessary”.

