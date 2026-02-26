Red tide lobster walkout on West Coast: Unsafe to eat

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The public is warned not to eat lobster impacted by a red tide.

Red tide conditions along Elands Bay in the West Coast have resulted in large marine walkouts and mortalities, including significant numbers of West Coastrock lobster (kreef) and other fish species.

Washed-up lobster and fish are not safe for human consumption, the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment said.

“Exposure to algal toxins and bacterial contamination poses a serious health risk. Consumption may result in severe illness or death. Members of the public are urged not to collect, sell or eat stranded marine animals,” it said in a stern warning.

The department has initiated a plan to remove and relocate live lobsters to areas with stable oxygen levels, collect and dispose of dead marine life, monitor oxygen levels and algal activity and carry out scientific assessments of affected stock.

TimesLIVE