Reward of up to R100,000 for info on Atlantis taxi killings

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis says the city will offer a reward of up to R100,000 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for taxi-related killings in Atlantis.

In the latest incident on Wednesday outside Atlantis Secondary School, police reported a gunman approached a taxi driver while he was waiting to load children, killing an adult male and a 14-year-old pupil.

“We stand with the peace-loving residents of Atlantis who should not have to suffer because of the internal fights between taxi bosses. We mourn deeply together with the families of the victims, including the 14-year-old grade 8 pupil tragically gunned down this week,” he said.

“I have offered the assistance of the city’s safety and security investigations unit to support the investigation.”

Hill-Lewis called on people with information to come forward to assist law enforcement.

Anonymous tip-offs can be shared here:

Phone 24/7: 0800-00-6992

E-mail: SSIMS.SSIUReporting@capetown.gov.za

