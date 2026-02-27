10-year jail term for Soweto car fraudster who duped purchaser with online scam

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Modise Tsupa ripped off a person who responded to an online advertisement on a social media platform for the sale of a luxury motor vehicle. File photo.

A 28-year-old man from Orlando West in Soweto has been sentenced to an effective 10 years’ direct imprisonment for cyber fraud and money laundering.

The Booysens magistrate’s court convicted Modise Tsupa after he ripped off a person who responded to an online advertisement on a social media platform for the sale of a luxury motor vehicle priced at R130,000.

On December 27 2021, Tsupa persuaded the complainant to pay what he described as a “discounted” deposit. She subsequently transferred R100,000 into a bank account provided by the accused.

Tsupa falsely represented that the account belonged to a legitimate credit card sales platform. However, investigations conducted by Sgt Tsundzuka Khubayi of the Booysens police station established the bank account was registered in the accused’s name.

Further analysis of bank records revealed the funds were immediately transferred into many accounts in a manner consistent with the concealment and layering of proceeds derived from unlawful activities.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole (NPA) said Tsupa pleaded not guilty and denied any involvement in the offences, claiming he had handed his bank card to another individual.

The court rejected his version as not reasonably possible, finding he failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the electronic banking transactions linked to his account.

In aggravation of sentence, state advocate Licel Hlungwane submitted cyber fraud and money laundering are serious and prevalent offences that undermine public confidence in electronic commerce and the banking system.

She argued the rapid movement of funds demonstrated a clear and deliberate effort to conceal the proceeds of crime. The accused showed no remorse and made no effort to compensate the complainant.

Mohlatlole said the NPA is determined to clamp down on cybercrime and money laundering, which “threaten public confidence in financial and banking systems, and the country’s economic stability and community safety”.

