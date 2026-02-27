Dancing and laughing: that’s how family will remember Tongaat sisters ‘poisoned by dad’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Six-year-old Amelia and her four-year-old sister Elena will be buried on Saturday. The bodies of the girls and their father, Leon Munsamy, were found in his home in Tongaat, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

The bodies of the sisters were discovered in a room at their father Leon Munsamy’s home on Sastri Circle in Belvedere, Tongaat, north of Durban. on Tuesday — metres away from where his body was found hanging.

Their mother Nicole was alerted by her helper that something was amiss when the girls’ scholar transport driver told her they didn’t pitch for school. A flurry of telephone calls later — including no response from her husband — confirmed her worst nightmare.

A neighbour, who had heard blaring music on Monday evening, saw Munsamy’s body through a window on Tuesday morning and authorities were called.

Initial evidence of the gruesome discovery of the two little girls points to them being allegedly poisoned via their McDonald meals their father had bought on Monday evening. The music at the house on Monday, it is believed, was to mask their little girls’ screams after allegedly ingesting the poison.

Experts say depending on the poison used, the girls may have experienced severe stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting.

Richard Maistry, a family spokesperson, said: “We are struggling to comprehend this tragedy. When we think of Amelia and Elena, we just see them as the bubbly girls they were. Both loved to dance. They had long, black, curly hair and had these beautiful smiles.”

Nicole is struggling to process the unimaginable loss, said Maistry.

“This is not the natural sequence of events. No parent should have to bury their children.”

He said as Nicole’s Bible school teacher, he was like a father to her and a grandfather to the girls. “We had their future mapped out in terms of what they needed. Their mother ensured they had the best of everything.”

He said Amelia, who would have turned seven next month, was in grade 1 and was a lively child, while Elena was more reserved.

Maistry said the girls lived with their mother after the couple divorced and went to their father’s house for a sleepover once a week, usually on a Friday. Their disappointment about not spending last Friday night with him would have been short-lived as he picked them up on Monday. However, their elation turned to horror.

“We can’t imagine what their final moments were like but we will carry the best memories of their lives with us tomorrow. Whatever justification he [their father] may have had for his actions, there is no excuse or reason to have hurt the girls.”

Social media is rife with speculation and judgement about the tragedy, he added, including Nicole’s perceived role in the events that transpired.

“People who blame her possibly don’t have children or have their own issues lingering in the background. The overwhelming response has been one of support and we are thankful for this.”

Funerals for the girls and their father will be held separately on Saturday.

The police have opened an inquest docket.

