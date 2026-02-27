Mashonisas hold client ‘hostage’ for R23k debt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A woman from Waterloo, KZN, was rescued after she was held against her will for six hours by loansharks.

The three women and a man had gone to the woman’s place and then took her to house where they demanded her to source the funds she owed from family and friends.

According to Reaction Unit SA (Rusa), whose officers attended to the scene, the woman, aged 30, had borrowed R10,000 last year from the three women who identified themselves as loansharks, also known as mashonisas.

The loan had an interest of 40% per month. They stated that the victim had made interest payments for several months before defaulting, which resulted in the amount allegedly increasing to R23,000, said Rusa.

It’s alleged that the group had earlier gone to the victim’s place of work in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal.

“The group engaged the woman in conversation and it was apparent that they were known to her. A short while later she requested permission from store management to leave work, indicating that she needed to attend to a personal matter and would return within an hour. Management agreed and she departed with the group,” said Rusa.

But six hours later her colleagues grew concerned when she had not returned. They contacted her telephonically to conduct a wellness check. During the call, she allegedly sounded distressed and informed them via message that she was being kept inside her residence against her will by the females, who were demanding money.

Based on the information received, it was initially believed that the female may have been kidnapped, said Rusa.

The colleagues contacted Rusa officers who proceeded to the house of the victim where they found the three women.

“The group admitted to accompanying the victim to her residence and instructing her to source funds from acquaintances, stating they would not leave until payment arrangements were made,” said Rusa.

“The victim retained possession of her cellphone during the incident. Family members of the female subsequently agreed to repay the outstanding amount over a period of time. The parties reached an agreement and the females left the premises."

