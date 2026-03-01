Dirco in contact with South Africans as UAE airspace shuts after US, Israel attack on Iran

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) says it is in communication with South Africans in the UAE and the broader Gulf region after the US and Israel launched missile strikes and drones at Iran, which retaliated with missiles, that forced the temporary closure of UAE airspace.

Dirco deputy director-general Clayson Monyela confirmed that airspace in affected countries has been closed, making travel impossible for now.

“It’s impossible to move in or out of those countries. We are in touch with South Africans using various comms platforms. Our systems work. Every country’s diplomatic mission has evacuation plans. Various interventions and options are being explored,” said Monyela.

Diplomatic missions are assessing the situation and reviewing evacuation contingencies should they become necessary as tensions continue to escalate.

The attacks come amid a sharp deterioration in relations between Iran and the US-Israel alliance.

The airspace closure has had immediate consequences for travellers in South Africa.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) confirmed that the shutdown of UAE airspace is affecting flights operated by Emirates and Qatar Airways.

Disruptions include:

OR Tambo International Airport: eight flight cancellations (seven outbound, one inbound);

Cape Town International Airport: four cancellations (outbound); and

King Shaka International Airport: two cancellations (outbound).

“Passengers are advised to contact their airlines or relevant embassies directly for the latest flight schedules and status updates. Acsa remains committed to the safety of all travellers, and our thoughts are with those affected by these disruptions,” Acsa said.

Hundreds of passengers are reportedly stranded as multiple airspaces across the region remain closed.

Airspace was temporarily closed, with Emirates diverting flights and Air Arabia cancelling regional routes.

Dubai Airports announced that operations at Dubai International and Dubai World Central–Al Maktoum International were “suspended until further notice”.

A hotel on Palm Jumeirah caught fire after a missile strike, leaving four people injured.

A separate blaze erupted at Jebel Ali port after debris from an interceptor triggered another fire.

Dubai Airports later confirmed that a concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage which was quickly contained.

Residents were urged to remain indoors and avoid windows as emergency response teams worked to stabilise affected areas.

With airspace closures still in effect and the security situation evolving rapidly, Dirco has urged South Africans in the region to remain vigilant and stay in contact with the nearest diplomatic mission.

While no evacuation has yet been announced, officials said contingency plans are in place should the situation deteriorate further.

