UN chief Guterres calls for ‘immediate cessation of hostilities’ as Middle East conflict escalates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

UN secretary-general António Guterres has called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation” after a dramatic escalation of military strikes between the US, Israel and Iran that has sent shockwaves across the Middle East.

“I call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and de-escalation. Failing to do so risks a wider regional conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability. I strongly encourage all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table,” said Guterres.

His appeal comes after co-ordinated attacks by the US and Israel on Iranian targets began on Saturday morning.

The strikes followed the collapse of US-Iranian talks on Tehran’s nuclear programme, which ended without a deal just two days earlier.

Iran responded by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and four Gulf Arab states hosting US military bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UAE, widening the scope of the confrontation.

Speaking at the opening of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Guterres condemned what he described as a dangerous military escalation.

“I condemn today’s [Sunday] military escalation in the Middle East. The use of force by the US and Israel against Iran and the subsequent retaliation by Iran across the region undermines international peace and security.”

Guterres said all member states must respect their obligations under international law, including the charter of the UN.

He stressed that the UN Charter provides the foundation for maintaining global peace and security.

“Article 2 of the charter clearly states: ‘All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state’,” he said.

International law and international humanitarian law must always be respected.

Since Friday morning, Guterres said he had condemned the “massive military strikes” by the US and Israel against Iran as well as Iran’s retaliatory attacks.

“I also condemned the subsequent attacks by Iran violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE,” he said.

Guterres said the world is witnessing a grave threat to international peace and security.

“Military action carries the risk of igniting a chain of events that no one can control in the most volatile region of the world,” he said.

US President Donald Trump said Iran’s Supreme Leader was dead, a claim that followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Tehran compound had been destroyed in what he described as a “powerful, surprise strike”.

Iranian state media later announced Khamenei’s death, though the situation remains fluid and highly sensitive.

The developments mark one of the most volatile moments in the region in decades, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Guterres repeatedly emphasised that diplomacy remains the only sustainable path forward.

“There is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes. Lasting peace can only be achieved through peaceful means, including genuine dialogue and negotiations.”

He warned that the alternative is “a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability”.

“I strongly urge all parties to return immediately to the negotiating table, notably on the Iran nuclear programme.”

Guterres noted that diplomatic engagement is still under way, saying the US president had reportedly spoken to leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE while Iran’s foreign minister had engaged counterparts in Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Iraq.

“Everything must be done to prevent a further escalation,” he said.

“To this end, I call on all member states to strictly uphold their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter, to respect and protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law and to ensure nuclear safety.”

He reiterated that the UN Charter clearly prohibits “the threat or the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the UN”.

“I reiterate that there is no viable alternative to the peaceful settlement of international disputes in full accordance with international law, including the UN Charter. The charter provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security,” he said.

TimesLIVE