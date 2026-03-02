Hijack-robberies from Joburg airport: Cops bust ‘serial offender’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Police believe they have broken the back of a syndicate involved in robberies affecting people travelling to and from OR Tambo International Airport at Kempton Park, Johannesburg. File image

Police at Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport have arrested a 64-year-old robbery suspect accused of multiple attacks on travellers.

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said police believe they have broken the back of a syndicate that has been involved in airport-following robberies.

The robberies mostly took place on the R24 near the Barbara off-ramp towards the airport.

The arrest follows the armed robbery of three high-ranking senior police officials from another African country.

“The three senior officers were making their way to the airport in an e-hailing service on Saturday afternoon when the vehicle they were travelling in was pulled over by four males travelling in a silver Suzuki swift.

“Once the e-hailing driver had pulled over on the side of the R24, the men posed as police officers and robbed the police general and two other officers of money, watches and cellphones.”

The suspect was traced “within a few hours”, she said. The vehicle has been impounded by police.

During the preliminary investigation, police found the suspect has 42 other cases against him.

He was previously arrested and charged for armed robbery, the possession of an unlicensed firearm, fraud and impersonating a police officer. Some of these cases date back to 1998.

The suspect will appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

Police are still searching for three other suspects who were involved in the crime.

Mathe said: “An investigation is also under way to ascertain how a serial robber of this nature is roaming the streets of South Africa and not convicted and serving time in jail.”

Meanwhile, the Airports Company South Africa said it is monitoring ongoing global flight disruptions due to the evolving situation in the Middle East and the continued closure of UAE airspace.

Travellers scheduled to depart from South African airports to the Middle East and the UAE are advised not to proceed to airport precincts until they have confirmed their flight status directly with their respective airlines.

For rebooking and assistance, please contact:

• Emirates — http://emirates.com | +971 600 555 555

• Qatar Airways — http://qatarairways.com | +974 4144 5555 | +44 3309 127 416

South African citizens stranded in affected areas should contact the department of international relations and cooperation or the nearest South African mission: 📞 +27 12 351 1000, CICC@dirco.gov.za.

