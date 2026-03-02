WhatsApp training to help teachers detect hearing loss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new AI-powered EARS training programme, delivered via WhatsApp, aims to help teachers spot early signs of hearing loss in children.

For World Hearing Day the University of Pretoria (UP) has partnered with the hearX Foundation to launch a new WhatsApp-based training programme to help teachers pick up early signs of hearing loss in children.

The programme, called EARS, is fully automated and powered by artificial intelligence (AI). It is delivered entirely through WhatsApp and is free to teachers from preschool to secondary school level.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 90-million children and adolescents aged five to 19 live with hearing loss, most of them undiagnosed.

In many schools teachers are the first adults to notice when a child struggles to hear. Untreated hearing problems can affect speech, literacy, social participation, mental health and long-term opportunities. More than 60% of childhood hearing loss can be prevented through simple public health measures. Early identification is the first and most important step.

UP said the EARS programme is based on solid research. A previous study showed the original WhatsApp training improved hearing health knowledge among more than 1,000 early childhood development practitioners. The improvement continued to be clear six months later.

The 2026 version has been upgraded. It includes an AI agent trained on evidence-based material, including WHO guidelines. The system can answer teachers’ questions in real time and offer support through WhatsApp.

Prof Wet Swanepoel from UP’s WHO Collaborating Centre for the Prevention of Deafness and Hearing Loss said: “Healthy hearing is the gateway to healthy learning.

“As Africa’s only WHO Collaborating Centre, the university has a responsibility to translate research into real-world impact. The partnership with the hearX Foundation does exactly that. By placing an evidence-based, AI-supported training tool in the hands of every teacher, we are taking the science out of the laboratory and into the classroom, where it truly matters.”

The training is entirely done on WhatsApp. Teachers do not need to download a new app or have special equipment.

The programme guides teachers through short, accessible modules on:

early signs and risk factors for hearing difficulties;

the impact of untreated hearing loss on learning and development;

red flags to watch for in everyday classroom interactions; and

practical steps to support pupils and refer them for assessment.

The WhatsApp system is powered by Turn.io, which allows the programme to reach teachers across South Africa and beyond.

Teachers who work with preschool and school-aged children are encouraged to sign up. To start, send the word “EARS” on WhatsApp to +27 87 813 4013.

TimesLIVE