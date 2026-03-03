700,000 vehicle licences to expire at end of March, RTMC says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Information on the Natis system shows that 128,080 driving licence cards will be expiring at the end of March and will need to be renewed.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has urged motorists travelling over the Easter long weekend to check and renew their vehicle licence discs and driving licence cards.

The RTMC said information on the Natis system indicated that hundreds of thousands of vehicle licence discs and driving licence cards will be expiring at the end of March.

“According to this information, 700,399 vehicle licence discs will be expiring in this period and will need to be renewed,” RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

He said this will affect 259,563 vehicles in Gauteng, 116,633 vehicles in the Western Cape, 98,735 in KwaZulu-Natal, 51,198 in Mpumalanga, 45,240 in Limpopo, 44,840 in the Eastern Cape, 36,335 in North West, 31,964 in the Free State and 15,891 vehicles in Northern Cape.

Zwane said 128,080 driving licence cards will be expiring in the same period and need to be renewed.

This will affect 44,142 drivers in Gauteng, 20,188 drivers in KwaZulu-Natal, 17,108 in Western Cape, 12,515 in Mpumalanga, 11,831 in Limpopo, 8,404 in Eastern Cape, 6,187 in North West, 5,471 in the Free State and 2,234 in the Northern Cape.

“Motorists who value convenience can renew their vehicle licence discs from the comfort of their home or office by using online.natis.gov.za.”

He said the disc would be delivered within three to five working days.

“More than 6-million vehicle licence discs have been processed through this platform since it became available in 2022,” Zwane said.