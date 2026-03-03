Bellarmine Mugabe and co-accused’s bail bid delayed to Thursday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The bail proceedings of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his co-accused Tobias Matondhodze were postponed to Thursday by the Alexandra magistrate’s court.

Sinehlanhla Mnguni, Mugabe’s lawyer, said, “The matter could not proceed due to a technical electricity failure at court and outstanding documents the defence is still awaiting from the prosecution.”

“The prosecution has stated on record that they have experienced certain challenges with regard to obtaining certain documents,” he said.

Mugabe, the son of the late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, and Matonhodze were arrested after a 23-year-old gardener was wounded in a shooting at the family’s Hyde Park home in Johannesburg on February 19.

The two accused face charges of attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice and illegal possession of a firearm.

TimesLIVE