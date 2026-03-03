Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown’s murder case postponed for DNA evidence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The case involving three men accused of murdering Nelson Mandela Bay prosecutor Tracy Brown in an apparent hit has been postponed for the finalisation of DNA and fingerprint analysis.

The court also heard on Tuesday that additional charges could be added against the accused.

Deputy director of public prosecutions in Gqeberha, advocate Marius Stander, had indicated at the previous appearance that he hoped the investigation would be complete by March 3 for the matter to be transferred to the high court for trial.

However, with vital evidence still outstanding, the Gqeberha regional court agreed to postpone the matter to April 8.

Murder accused Sithembile Xungu, 33, Ayabulela Busakwe, 31, and Thamsanqa Mthembu, 33, remain in custody.

Brown, 47, was shot in the driveway of her home in Loton Street, Young Park, at about 3pm on July 31 2025 while still seated in her vehicle. It is believed her assailants, four men wearing masks, had followed her from the New Brighton court where she worked in a VW Polo.

Xungu, Busakwe and Mthembu face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Busakwe has also been linked to the kidnapping case of Kariega resident Theresa Minnie, 73, who was abducted on August 11 last year.

