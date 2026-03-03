Human trafficking case against school teacher postponed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Vuyokazi Gana is accused of recruiting young women from the former Transkei region, namely Qumbu, Mthatha and Ngqeleni.

The case against an Eastern Cape school deputy principal facing charges linked to an alleged brothel in KuGompo City (formerly East London) has been postponed for an indictment and possible high court transfer date.

The accused, Vuyokazi Gana, appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, when the case was postponed to April 2. She faces eight counts of human trafficking. She was arrested by the Hawks’ East London serious organised crime investigation unit in October while teaching at a school outside the city.

On Tuesday the state asked for a postponement to finalise the indictment and a high court date for when the trial is scheduled to be heard. The court also heard that investigations were complete, save for an outstanding warrant.

Advocate Mike Maseti, who represents Gana on the instruction of Yandiswa Sonamzi Attorneys, told the court they were ready to defend Gana at trial.

There is a possibility that we will be adding other suspects in this matter — W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana, Hawks spokesperson

Gana has been in custody since her arrest in 2025 after bail was refused.

In December Gana’s appeal against against the bail decision was dismissed in the Makhanda high court by acting judge Nicola Molony. Gana has also appealed against that decision.

Outside the court, Hawks spokesperson W/O Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said: “There is a possibility that we will be adding other suspects in this matter.”

Masimanyane Women’s Rights International spokesperson Xolelwa Pona said that if the teacher were found guilty, they hoped “the victims will get the justice they deserve. We want to hear what the education department’s stand is on this case.”

Sarah Hlongwe of Sisonke National Women’s Movement in SA said they had conducted outreach programmes, but the alleged victims were not interested in their help. “The law must take its course,” Hlongwe said.

