South Africa

Joburg building collapse: EMS working to reach 2 people on site

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Cracks visible from inside and outside the building posed an immediate danger of structural failure. Stock photo.
Two construction workers have been found under a concrete slab at the Ormonde business park building which collapsed on Monday. Stock photo.

Two construction workers have been found at the Ormonde business park building which collapsed on Monday, and recovery efforts are under way to extract them, the Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) department says.

They have been located under a concrete slab.

EMS have confirmed eight workers were killed.

The accident at the two-storey structure under construction happened when a concrete slab between floors gave way, causing a structural failure on the first floor.

Mayor Dada Morero is leading a team to visit the site on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

KwaZulu-Natal to spend R216m on pothole repairs, says premier Ntuli

2

WATCH | ‘Give us water and electricity, not statues,’ say Durban ratepayers and parties

3

From opposition to indulgence? DA faces hypocrisy claims over Macpherson Brazil trip

4

‘We are ready to lead’: DA’s Khakhau

5

Composer Lebo M addresses ‘Nants’ Ingonyama’ misinterpretation

Related Articles