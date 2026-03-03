Joburg building collapse: EMS working to reach 2 people on site

Two construction workers have been found at the Ormonde business park building which collapsed on Monday, and recovery efforts are under way to extract them, the Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) department says.
They have been located under a concrete slab.
EMS have confirmed eight workers were killed.
The accident at the two-storey structure under construction happened when a concrete slab between floors gave way, causing a structural failure on the first floor.
Mayor Dada Morero is leading a team to visit the site on Tuesday.
