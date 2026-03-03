Joburg building collapse: EMS working to reach 2 people on site

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two construction workers have been found under a concrete slab at the Ormonde business park building which collapsed on Monday. Stock photo.

Two construction workers have been found at the Ormonde business park building which collapsed on Monday, and recovery efforts are under way to extract them, the Johannesburg emergency services (EMS) department says.

They have been located under a concrete slab.

EMS have confirmed eight workers were killed.

The accident at the two-storey structure under construction happened when a concrete slab between floors gave way, causing a structural failure on the first floor.

Mayor Dada Morero is leading a team to visit the site on Tuesday.

