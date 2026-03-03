South Africa

POLL | Teen alcohol abuse is spiralling — are we failing our youth?

The government is being called upon to implement restrictions on the sale of alcohol, including trading days and times, due to the drastic rise in Covid-19 infections.
A new study shows alcohol use among South African teenagers, especially girls, has become deeply embedded in everyday life. Stock image

A new study shows alcohol use among South African teenagers, especially girls, has become deeply embedded in everyday life with serious social, emotional, and health consequences.

Researchers found that many young women aged 15–24 drink not just for fun but to fit in socially — even when it leads to hangovers, regret, financial strain and missed school.

Alcohol is easy to access, often starting in family settings or local taverns, and has become “fashionable” and expected among peers.

Experts say policies such as increased taxes and advertising restrictions can help but only if they tackle the broader culture that normalises underage drinking and the lack of safer alternatives for young people.

