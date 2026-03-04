South Africa

Arson suspected in fire that destroyed school admin block in North West village

Police are investigating after Kgamanyane Secondary School caught fire on Sunday morning

Kabungane Biyela

An administration block at a secondary school in Moruleng, North West, caught fire. File image. (SUPPLIED)

An administration block at Kgamanyane Secondary School in Moruleng village, North West, caught fire in the early hours of Sunday, leaving offices, equipment and important school records destroyed.

In a statement, the North West department of education said a large part of the building was damaged. This included the staff room, food storage area, staff kitchen, male and female ablution facilities, administration offices, sick bay and strongroom.

North West education MEC Viola Motsumi assured the school’s management, pupils and parents that the department would provide the necessary support to ensure that teaching and learning continue without disruption.

Arson is suspected.

She urged community members to come forward with any information that could help identify those responsible. The department confirmed that police investigations are under way.

TimesLIVE

