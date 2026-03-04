Contralesa calls for death penalty after traditional leader is killed at royal house

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Contralesa has condemned the brutal murder of 59-year-old traditional leader Chief Ntikedzeni Makhuvha, who was shot and killed during a housebreaking and robbery at a royal residence in Hamakhuvha Ndarieni village, outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday.

Dr Zolani Mkiva, secretary-general of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA (Contralesa), told Sowetan that crime and criminality were out of control.

“If a traditional leader lives amongst the people, he could simply be attacked by thugs just like that. It means that our people are really open to brutality and the highest level of criminality. It’s shocking.

“It’s devastating on our part. I mean, we have lost more than 80 traditional leaders in the past three years. To lose another one is too much for us. Of course, leaders are people themselves, and what affects people also affects leaders. Traditional leaders are not immune to this criminality because they live among the people. I think everything has to be done by law enforcement agencies to protect our people from this criminality,” said Mkiva.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said allegations were that at approximately midnight two unknown suspects gained entry into the residence by breaking a window. “Upon entering, they reportedly demanded money and vehicle keys.”

According to Ledwaba, during the incident, one victim was shot and later transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The traditional leader was declared dead at the scene. The suspects allegedly fled with a white Toyota Hilux with registration number FVN 938L, a laptop, a television set, and two cellphones.”

Ledwaba said the attackers were wearing balaclavas and security-style uniforms, with one reportedly armed with a firearm and the other with a knife.

Mkhiva said among causes of such attacks were poverty, unemployment, and people who cannot be detected by the system because they are not in the books.

“That’s why Contralesa is calling for the reinstatement of the death penalty because life has become so cheap. It’s actually ruthlessness and diabolical brutality, similar to what has happened to this senior traditional leader.”

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe condemned the killing and ordered a manhunt for the suspects.

“I have set up a specialised team to mobilise necessary resources to ensure that these perpetrators are swiftly brought to book to face the full might of the law. We call upon our communities and all relevant stakeholders to assist the police with information that may lead to the arrest of these ruthless criminals,” Hadebe said.

