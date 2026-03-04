Fort Hare students boycott classes over accommodation complaints

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fort Hare University students have taken to the streets to protest about the quality of housing they have been provided with.

Students from Fort Hare University took to the streets in protest over the quality of housing at their residences and raised concerns over the alleged lack of staff and care that Alley Roads Properties had been providing.

The students orchestrated a “shutdown” and decided not to attend classes until their memorandum of demands was met, with most students those who were living in the Alley Roads residences.

Student representative council (SRC) residence officer Kholelwa Dube said she wanted the situation attended to quickly as students were missing classes because of the shutdown.

“We are here because we are having maintenance issues,” Dube said. “If you go inside these residences, you will see they are undermaintained, there is mould, there are countless issues, including [below standard] mattresses and washing machines.

“We want the owners of the building to come and collect our memorandum of demands and adhere to our demands. All that we want to do is for them [owners] to come and collect these demands. We are not fighting with anyone.”

This is a developing story.

