Gauteng water crisis: ‘supply challenges’ continue to be a factor

Rand Water’s total reservoir storage is at 44.4% this week. In view is the Vaal Dam at Deneysville.

Several areas across the three metros in Gauteng continue to experience intermittent water supply and pressure fluctuations.

The provincial government said the disruptions are the result of high water consumption exceeding system capacity, infrastructure maintenance and emergency repairs, burst pipelines, technical failures and challenges in reservoir management and water distribution.

The latest problem with water supply in the province started between January 27 and February 1 when electro-mechanical failures occurred at Rand Water’s Palmiet and Zuikerbosch pump stations, and a huge pipe burst at the Rand Water Klipfontein reservoir. The disruptions caused a severe drop in the supply of treated water by Rand Water to the three Gauteng municipalities.

As of Monday, Rand Water’s total reservoir storage stands at 44.4%, the Gauteng government said in its update on interventions to address the challenges.

The Eikenhof system has improved, rising from 38% to 46%, and the Zwartkopjes system has increased from 45% to 50%. Storage fluctuations in Mapleton and Palmiet are being closely managed through system balancing interventions.

In the City of Johannesburg, the Commando, Midrand, Soweto and Deep South systems remain under pressure.

“Recovery is under way through network rebalancing, storage optimisation and alternative water supply deployment where required,” the provincial government said.

In the City of Ekurhuleni, total storage is at 57.44%, with all systems receiving water. Daily operational interventions are being implemented to manage demand and protect storage levels.

The Emfuleni local municipality continues to face challenges in northern areas including Evaton, Palm Springs and parts of Sebokeng.

“The primary drivers remain high consumption, significant leaks requiring urgent repair and power supply instability affecting pumping stations,” the Gauteng government said.

“Water tankers remain deployed in the hardest-hit areas. Importantly, long-term solutions are in motion, including the construction of two new reservoirs, with design work completed and construction expected to begin in the next financial year.”

Mogale City has experienced stable supply overall, with Kagiso tower levels at 80%.

“Despite a recent burst pipe, service interruptions were limited and swiftly managed.”

Midvaal has maintained relative stability. Night-time interruptions in De Deur are linked to reservoir storage building measures by Rand Water.

The Gauteng government, in coordination with municipalities, said it is implementing:

Accelerated repairs: rapid response teams are attending to burst pipes and infrastructure failures.

rapid response teams are attending to burst pipes and infrastructure failures. Pressure management : adjustments to water pressure are being implemented to ensure equitable distribution.

: adjustments to water pressure are being implemented to ensure equitable distribution. Monitoring and coordination: reservoir levels and water system performance are monitored daily, with immediate action taken where issues arise.

The provincial government urged residents to use water sparingly and responsibly.

TimesLIVE