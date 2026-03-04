NHI needs decade to mature, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore warns

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Discovery Group CEO Adrian Gore says 'the idea that NHI is functional and people can walk into any private hospital is not realistic'. File photo.

Discovery CEO Adrian Gore said South Africa’s National Health Insurance (NHI) in its current structure requires a decade or more for it to mature.

“The idea that NHI is functional and people can walk into any private hospital is not realistic. We don’t have the health care, we don’t have the resources, we don’t have the doctors. It cannot be done,” Gore said during Discovery’s half-year results presentation.

He said the NHI Bill was signed and not promulgated and there was a general acceptance it is not workable in its current form.

“There are court cases going on. At a higher level there is a real willingness in the private sector and government to find ways to make it work. The reality is that as a country we don’t have sufficient resources to offer that kind of health care. It will take time, but there is enough space and enough good debate to find solutions.”

Last month Business Day reported the department of health and organisations involved in a court case against the NHI agreed to halt court challenges pending a Constitutional Court judgment on parliament’s public participation process on the contested legislation.

It said in response President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Aaron Motsoaledi have agreed not to proclaim or implement any sections of the NHI Act before the apex court issues judgment on two cases challenging the process.

Discovery on Tuesday reported a 24% jump in normalised profit from operations, increasing to R8.8bn in the half year ended December 2025. Headline earnings increased by 29% to R5.69bn and normalised headline earnings were up 27% to R5.74bn.

Discovery Bank said it continued to expand its capabilities, innovative product solutions and quality customer base, with more than 70% of new bank clients being new to the group, demonstrating the bank’s expanding relevance beyond the core Discovery client base.

Gore said the bank’s growth underscored the Vitality shared value model, which rewards people for making good financial choices. He said the bank was profitable, with expectations it will reach R3bn profit when it has 2-million customers.

The bank’s growth is underscored by 1,500 new members a day, Gore said.

Gore said: “There are 1,500 clients joining the bank every day. About 70% of them have no Discovery products at all. It is tapping into existing Discovery segments and new segments.”

