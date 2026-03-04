South Africa

Patient disappears before family can fetch him in Polokwane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Police have launched a search for Phanuel Mkhabela. (SAPS)

Polokwane police have launched a search for a 36-year-old man who went missing after being discharged from a health facility.

Phanuel Mkhabela disappeared on Friday while at Rethabile Clinic in the Polokwane policing area, police spokesperson Marobo Seabela said.

“Mkhabela, a resident of Cork village in Mpumalanga, had allegedly been admitted at a rehabilitation centre in Polokwane for nine months. His programme had concluded and he was waiting for his family to collect him.”

After his disappearance was flagged, “attempts were made to search for Mkhabela at his relatives’ homes and in surrounding areas, but the efforts did not bear fruit,” Seabela said.

He was wearing a white overall with a reflector strip.

Police have appealed to members of the public who may have information that could assist in locating him to contact the investigating officer, Sgt Mokgadi Molope, on 082 728 9831.

Investigations are continuing.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

All you need to know about why the US is bombing Iran

2

Middle East conflict raises urgency for African self-reliance, says Ramaphosa

3

NHI needs decade to mature, Discovery CEO Adrian Gore warns

4

South Africa will mediate in Middle East conflict if asked: Ramaphosa

5

Madlanga inquiry orders review of Brown Mogotsi’s ‘useless’ sick note

Related Articles