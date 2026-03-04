South Africa

Tembisa maths teacher arrested for alleged rape of matric pupil

Midrand educator fails to report for duty, found at a relative’s home

Seipati Mothoa

A teacher has been arrested for an alleged rape of a matric pupil. (123RF/albund)

A 37-year-old teacher at Ivory Park Secondary School, in Midrand, has been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old matric pupil.

Police in Norkem Park arrested the mathematics teacher on Wednesday after he was found at a relative’s home in Birchleigh North.

The suspect had allegedly gone into hiding after becoming aware that officers were looking for him. He did not report for duty at the school on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The teacher, who is facing a rape charge, is expected to appear in court soon.

