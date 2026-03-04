Thousands of driver’s licences and vehicle discs about to expire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Road Traffic Management Corporation urged motorists to ensure their licences are up to date before the Easter holidays.

Motorists are advised to check the validity of their vehicle licence discs and driving licence cards and renew them promptly.

This comes as the Natis system shows 700,399 vehicle licence discs will expire before the end of March and will need to be renewed. The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said this affects:

259,563 vehicles in Gauteng;

116,633 vehicles in the Western Cape;

98,735 vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal;

51,198 vehicles in Mpumalanga;

45,240 vehicles in Limpopo;

44,840 vehicles in the Eastern Cape;

36,335 in the North West;

31,964 vehicles in the Free State; and

15,891 vehicles in the Northern Cape.

The RTMC said 128,080 driving licence cards will expire in the same period and need to be renewed. This will affect:

44,142 drivers in Gauteng;

20,188 drivers in KwaZulu-Natal;

17,108 in the Western Cape;

12,515 in Mpumalanga;

11,831 in Limpopo;

8,404 in the Eastern Cape;

6,187 in the North West;

5,471 in the Free State; and

2,234 in the Northern Cape.

The RTMC has urged motorists to get these renewed, especially before getting onto the roads over the Easter holidays.

Vehicle licence discs can be renewed online. More than 6-million vehicle licence discs have been processed through the platform since it became available in 2022.

Drivers based in Gauteng and Gqeberha and Kariega in the Eastern Cape can use the same platform to prebook a slot to renew driving licence cards. Drivers in other provinces can use the services at their driving licence centres.

TimesLIVE