UJ’s hemp brick could change rural housing in SA

Bricks made from hemp are being hailed as a game-changer for rural housing, promising homes that are cheaper, greener, and safer.

South Africa’s housing crisis is not about numbers. It is about dignity, climate resilience, and the urgent need to build smarter homes, especially in rural areas where costs are high and infrastructure is lacking.

Researchers at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) have developed a new hemp-based brick that could help solve this problem. The brick is designed to be energy-efficient, climate-friendly, and affordable.

It is lightweight, breathable, and carbon negative, meaning it absorbs more carbon than it produces.

The prototype was created by UJ in partnership with Canna-B-Africa, the Centre for Ecological Intelligence (CEI), the Hemp Research and Technical Station, and UJ’s Sustainable Materials and Construction Technology Research Centre.

Prof Michael Rudolph, director of the CEI, said the housing crisis is hitting rural communities hardest.

“Housing is a major problem in urban and rural areas,” he said. “Many families are still living in poorly insulated homes, exposed to extreme temperatures and unreliable electricity.”

The cost of traditional building materials keeps rising. “We are not simply developing another brick. We are developing a solution that can accelerate housing delivery in a way that is affordable, energy-efficient and environmentally responsible.”

Hemp grows quickly, needs little pesticide and absorbs large amounts of carbon dioxide. When used in construction, that carbon stays locked in the walls of homes.

Brenton Abrahams, founder of Canna-B-Africa and UJ’s senior research associate, said the brick offers more than just sustainability.

“It has excellent thermal efficiency. Its porous structure naturally regulates temperature and humidity, which means less need for heating or cooling.”

He said this can lower monthly costs for rural households. The brick is also fire-resistant, does not attract mould or pests, and reduces noise inside homes.

The brick is made from the woody core of the hemp plant mixed with a lime-based binder. Beyond housing, it could also boost rural economies by creating jobs in hemp farming and green construction.

Prof Jeffrey Mahachi, director of sustainable materials and construction technology at UJ, said the prototype is now being tested and certified. “Our objective is to bring a credible, certified product to market that meets national building requirements while delivering on its sustainability promise.”

The innovation was showcased at the 2026 Innovative Building Technologies Summit, where it caught the eye of policymakers, industry leaders and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The president noted its potential to support sustainable infrastructure and unlock new economic opportunities.

Mahachi said the hemp brick is more than just a building material.

“It is a locally developed, science-driven solution aligned with national priorities. If adopted at scale, it could accelerate housing delivery, stimulate rural economies, reduce carbon emissions and redefine sustainable housing in South Africa.”

TimesLIVE