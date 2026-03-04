WATCH | Explosions and gunfire as two CIT guards ‘shot like dogs’ in Durban heist

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Alleged cash-in-transit robbers blew up a vehicle on the N2 southbound in Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two cash-in-transit security guards were shot during an alleged robbery on the N2 southbound highway in Durban on Wednesday.

In several videos of the robbery circulating on social media, taken by residents who live opposite the highway, the alleged suspects are seen in a gun battle with the guards.

A resident who lives opposite the highway and witnessed the cash-in-transit heist on the N2 southbound, is heard saying "Oh my God, Oh Jesus. These scavengers shot them (security guards) like dogs".

One resident who witnesses the incident is heard saying the “scavengers are shooting them [security guards] like dogs”.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, who responded first to the scene, said both guards had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“One of them sustained critical injuries and the Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to assist in rapidly transporting the man to a nearby hospital. The second security official sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital,” he said.

Update on N2 South Bound: Turn up volume for details 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QjEjbiec0c — AlsParamedics (@AlsParamedics) March 4, 2026

Early morning traffic was gridlocked after the N2 was closed from the M7 Edwin Swales offramp for police to process the scene.

