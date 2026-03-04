South Africa

WATCH | Explosions and gunfire as two CIT guards ‘shot like dogs’ in Durban heist

Alleged cash-in-transit robbers blew up a vehicle on the N2 southbound in Durban in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Two cash-in-transit security guards were shot during an alleged robbery on the N2 southbound highway in Durban on Wednesday.

In several videos of the robbery circulating on social media, taken by residents who live opposite the highway, the alleged suspects are seen in a gun battle with the guards.

One resident who witnesses the incident is heard saying the “scavengers are shooting them [security guards] like dogs”.

Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics, who responded first to the scene, said both guards had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“One of them sustained critical injuries and the Netcare 911 helicopter was activated to assist in rapidly transporting the man to a nearby hospital. The second security official sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being taken to hospital,” he said.

Early morning traffic was gridlocked after the N2 was closed from the M7 Edwin Swales offramp for police to process the scene.

