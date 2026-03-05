Cash-strapped Safa faces liquidation for R1.6m debt

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The revaluation of Safa House in Nasrec helped the South African Football Association post a small profit for 2022-23, but the overall shortfall is huge.

Beleaguered football governing body South African Football Association (Safa) could face liquidation after allegations by its former legal representatives that the entity is unable to pay its debts.

The Sunday Times has established that Menzi Vilakazi Attorneys have approached the master of the High Court in Johannesburg, claiming that Safa should be declared insolvent for failing to pay legal fees amounting to R1.6m.

The firm lodged its application on February 28, alleging that Safa is commercially insolvent and has conceded that it is experiencing financial constraints.

In the application, the firm states that liquidation is the final recourse, as it had already obtained a court order from the Johannesburg high court in August 2025 after it became clear that its invoices would not be paid.

“When the firm demanded payment of the debt, Safa assured the firm that its CEO and finance department were working on a payment plan and would engage the firm once arrangements were in place,” read the papers.

The court documents show the firm submitted invoices to the football body in July, totalling R1,600,105.

“It became apparent that Safa did not have sufficient cash flow to pay the debt, and it is insolvent. Again, Safa did not dispute the debt and accepted the rendered services as being in good order.”

The firm further states that Safa covered flights and accommodation on occasions when the firm handled cases outside Gauteng.

However, the firm alleges that when it contacted Safa’s CEO, Lydia Monyepao, in January this year, she indicated that the organisation was not in a position to pay.

“The notice was directed to the CEO of Safa, who, after being advised on what the notice meant, stated that Safa is not in a financial position to settle the debt. By doing so, it is impossible for the firm to anticipate any defence, and we humbly submit that, should Safa now belatedly conjure a dispute of fact, it should be penalised with a punitive costs order.”

They argue that a liquidation order ought to be granted on a provisional basis should the entity ultimately fail to meet its payment obligations.

“The appointed liquidator will also be able to assess the position, and, if Safa for any reason is not finally liquidated, it will be restored on the return date. It is submitted and argued that no such cause exists.”

They further argue that a liquidation order will prevent prejudice to other creditors.

“If Safa is insolvent, the liquidator will be able to immediately prohibit further prejudice, including any possible alienation, disposal, or dissipation of assets and revenue.”

The liquidation application comes while Safa is embroiled in allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement.

In March 2024, the Hawks conducted an extensive raid at the football body’s offices in Nasrec, Johannesburg, after allegations of corruption and misconduct against its executive leaders.

The case stems from Safa president Danny Jordaan’s alleged criminal liability, with investigations centred on the appointment of a security and public relations company before Safa’s 2018 elective congress.

Jordaan is accused of personally benefiting from a public relations contract intended to improve his public image.

He has faced growing scrutiny amid ongoing allegations of mismanagement and corruption in South African football but has maintained his innocence and is reportedly seeking a fourth term as Safa president.

Safa had not responded to questions sent to them at the time of publication. The story will be updated with their comment when received.