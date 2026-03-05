Health warning issued after condemned pet food stolen for resale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Contaminated pet food is being illegally sold across Gauteng, in particular in Germiston, Boksburg, Benoni and Alberton.

This is according to RCL Foods, which is appealing to shoppers not to purchase or use the condemned pet food.

The products were stolen after being sent to a waste management facility in eastern Gauteng in late January and February, the company said.

“The stolen products may be contaminated with salmonella and could cause illness in pets and humans. Our overriding concern is for the health and wellbeing of shoppers and their pets,” said RCL Foods CEO Paul Cruickshank.

Symptoms of salmonella, in humans and animals, may include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, dehydration and fatigue.

The affected products are limited to specific batch numbers within the following dry pet food ranges:

Canine Cuisine;

Bonzo;

Bobtail;

Catmor;

Optimizor; and

Ultra Pet Dog Food.

“We are very concerned criminals are selling condemned pet food products which may be unsafe. We are tracing and removing affected stock from the informal market, have launched an investigation and will pursue criminal charges.” — Paul Cruickshank, RCL Foods CEO

“Our immediate priority is to remove all stolen products we can find in circulation to reduce the risk. But as a precaution, we are notifying shoppers and appealing to them to please contact our customer care line immediately if they believe they may be in possession of the stolen product,” said Cruickshank.

Shoppers who believe they may have products originating from the condemned batches are advised not to feed it to pets or any other animals, and not to donate or sell the products.

If shoppers have sourced any of these products outside of established retail stores or distributors, or from social media platforms since mid-January, they should immediately contact the RCL Foods customer care team:

on 0860-103-764 (24 hours);

WhatsApp 087-359-0476; or

e-mail RCLConsumerCare@rclfoods.com (business hours).

Cruickshank said the affected and condemned stock represented a very small part of production.

“In this instance, our in-production quality control processes identified traces of salmonella. None of the affected products were approved for sale. All were condemned and dispatched for controlled destruction at a specialist facility.

“Production was paused, the plant was thoroughly cleaned and sanitised, and processes to restart the facility have commenced, with full production expected to resume shortly under reinforced monitoring measures.”

Cruickshank said the company became aware last week of the condemned products being sold on Facebook Marketplace and other social media channels.

“We are very concerned criminals are selling condemned pet food products which may be unsafe. We are tracing and removing affected stock from the informal market, have launched an investigation and will pursue criminal charges.”

The company advised the public to only buy pet food from retailers, pet shops and vets as these products adhere to quality standards and are safe for animal consumption.

“Significantly discounted products sold through unofficial social media channels, such as Facebook Marketplace, should prompt shoppers to exercise caution.

“If pets show any signs of illness after consuming dry pet food bought from unofficial or informal sellers, pet owners should consult their veterinarian promptly.”

Washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling pet food is the most important step in preventing potential transmission to people.

Anyone who believes they may have become ill after handling condemned products, or after contact with an animal that has consumed it, should consult a health-care provider and seek appropriate medical care.

