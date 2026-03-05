LISTEN | Wits study finds NPOs among SA’s biggest youth employers, but overlooked

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa may be underestimating the role non-profit organisations play in helping young people enter the labour market, partly because the country lacks reliable data on the sector’s true employment footprint.

That’s one of the key conclusions of new research from the Centre for African Philanthropy and Social Investment (CAPSI) at Wits University, which examined how the non-profit sector contributes to “dignified and fulfilling work” for young people.

The study highlights a significant knowledge gap: while non-profits are widely recognised for delivering social services, far less attention has been paid to their role as employers and job creators.

According to Bev Russell, CEO of Social Surveys Africa, about three in 10 people surveyed in the study said they had received work through a non-profit organisation in the past five years. A similar proportion reported benefiting from training, educational support or entrepreneurship programmes linked to the sector.

“What’s particularly important is that non-profits often reach young people who are excluded from the mainstream labour market, especially women, rural youth or other marginalised groups,” Russell said.

However, much of this employment is difficult to track.

Many roles created through non-profits take place through short-term projects, training programmes or transitional placements — activities that are not always captured in formal labour statistics.

A gap in understanding job quality

The research also points to another gap: while many youth programmes measure how many people they reach, far less is known about the quality and sustainability of the work created.

For Russell, the concept of “dignified and fulfilling work” means more than simply placing young people in jobs.

“When we talk about dignified work, we’re referring to earning a reliable income, being treated with respect, having opportunities to develop skills and feeling that your work has purpose and value,” she said.

“It’s not just about getting young people into any job; it’s about helping them build sustainable livelihoods and a sense of future in the economy.”

Temporary pathways to employment

The study suggests that many positions in the non-profit sector are shaped by funding constraints.

Most placements identified in the research lasted less than three years, with many lasting under a year — reflecting the project-based funding cycles that many organisations depend on.

While that limits long-term stability, Russell said such roles still serve an important function in helping young people gain work experience, build networks and transition into the broader labour market.

“They often provide first work experience, skills and networks that can help young people move into more stable employment,” she said.

A neglected sector in employment policy

Researchers argue that the sector’s contribution is often overlooked in economic and labour policy discussions.

Funding instability remains a major constraint, with many non-profits relying on short-term donor or project funding that makes it difficult to scale programmes or create permanent jobs.

Limited integration with government and the private sector also means successful youth initiatives often remain small.

“The non-profit sector should not be seen only as a service delivery sector,” Russell said.

“It is already helping many young people gain skills, work experience and pathways into the labour market.”

Researchers say that with stronger partnerships, better funding stability and clearer policy recognition, the sector could play a larger role in helping young people access dignified and sustainable work.

TimesLIVE