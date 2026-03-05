South Africa

POLL | Is the NYDA still relevant in tackling youth unemployment?

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Youth unemployment rates in 2023 returned to their pre-pandemic rates or lower in most, but not all subregions.
Nearly 60% of young South Africans are unemployed. File image. (GALLO IMAGES/Phill Magakoe/ File photo)

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) was established in 2009 to address poverty, inequality and unemployment among young people through programmes such as entrepreneurship funding, skills development and job placements.

However. many wonder if the NYDA is effective as South Africa continues to face a severe youth unemployment crisis, with almost 60% of young people without jobs, making it one of the country’s most urgent socio-economic challenges.

A recent editorial argues that despite the agency’s important mandate and a budget of about R1bn a year, its impact has been limited and it has been dogged by controversies, governance issues and questions about effectiveness.

The piece suggests solving youth unemployment will require a broader strategy including stronger education-to-work pathways, less bureaucracy and partnerships with the private sector.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Government urges South Africans to leave Middle East as attacks likely to continue

2

WATCH LIVE | Paul O’Sullivan back before ad hoc committee after dramatic walkout

3

Cat Matlala ‘too small’ to be cartel boss, Fadiel Adams tells ad hoc committee

4

DA’s Alan Winde fights against charge of ethics breach over New York trip

5

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith gets seven years for corruption

Related Articles