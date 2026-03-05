WATCH | Vaal scholar transport crash trial pushed to April as victims’ families wait for justice

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Scholar transport driver Ayanda Dludla, accused in the crash that claimed the lives of 14 pupils, has appointed a lawyer to represent him in court.

He appeared at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court on Thursday, where his matter was postponed to April 22.

This after the state said it needed more time to gather information from the director of public prosecutions (DPP).

The 22-year-old faces 14 counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, driving without a valid permit and operating an unlicensed vehicle.

Dludla has appointed a new lawyer, Reward Nxumalo from Nxumalo Attorneys. According to his current lawyer, the family considered it appropriate to get him a private lawyer. His lawyer told the court that he struggles to speak when he is being interviewed and is remorseful.

Families of the victims said they want justice to prevail. Kgopiso Maela, uncle of one of the deceased, grade 8 learners Leano Moiloa, said they don’t know what kind of punishment would fit this kind of behaviour.

“We can only hope for the law to do right by us. Everyone can appear remorseful in court, especially when they’ve done something wrong. But for us, he could’ve avoided the accident,” he said.

Dludla remains in custody.

