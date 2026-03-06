Job opportunities abroad: these countries are looking for South Africans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Australia and Saudi Arabia are the two leading countries actively recruiting South Africans, particularly in the health care and engineering professions.

This is according to online recruitment platform Pnet’s job market trends report for February. Based on actual vacancies posted across the company’s platforms, the data shows that the portion of international job ads targeting South African candidates increased from 1.6% in 2021 to 2.2% in 2025.

Australia has remained the leading destination actively targeting South African professionals for the past four years, despite a 17% decrease in Australian job ads aimed at South Africans during 2025.

Saudi Arabia moved into second place in 2025 after dropping out of the top five in 2024. The next most active markets included the Netherlands, Namibia and Botswana.

Deep experience across multiple industries (from mining and manufacturing to services) gives the top South African professionals broad transferable capability that enables them to excel in nearly any country — Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet

“While international job advertising is below 3% of all vacancies on our platforms, the steady increase signals a more competitive cross-border talent landscape,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet. “South Africa is attractive to international employers because of the world-class talent we produce in fields such as engineering, IT, and finance.

“Deep experience across multiple industries (from mining and manufacturing to services) gives the top South African professionals broad transferable capability that enables them to excel in nearly any country. Many South African professionals are experienced in supporting global teams and customer bases and are sought out for their ability to thrive in multilingual, cross-cultural contexts.”

A key shift in 2025 is where growth is coming from:

Saudi Arabia: international job ads targeting South Africans increased by 174% year-on-year.

international job ads targeting South Africans increased by 174% year-on-year. The Netherlands: job ads targeting South Africans increased by 61% year-on-year.

job ads targeting South Africans increased by 61% year-on-year. Namibia and Botswana: demand remained broadly stable over the past two years.

Demand is not uniform because each region targets specific capabilities aligned to its economic priorities, Pnet said.

In general, neighbouring countries tend to recruit South Africans for management and operational leadership roles, while more remote markets are looking for technical trade, engineering and health-care skills.

Australia

Australian employers are recruiting technical trade and engineering professionals, particularly for maintenance, construction, plumbing and electrical roles. Demand is driven by chronic skills shortages, infrastructure expansion, an ageing workforce and skilled visa pathways.

With South African qualifications well-aligned with Australian standards, Australia remains a leading source of international demand for South African talent.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is recruiting heavily in the health care and engineering sectors as it accelerates its Vision 2030 transformation agenda. Large-scale health-care expansion and mega infrastructure projects are driving demand for nurses, medical staff and engineers.

Competitive, tax-advantaged compensation packages make these roles attractive to many young and mid-career South African professionals.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands is targeting technical and engineering skills such as maintenance technicians, millwrights and electrical engineers. Labour shortages, industrial modernisation and energy transition projects are increasing demand for experienced professionals.

High English proficiency and similar technical training standards support integration of South Africans into the Dutch workforce.

Namibia

Namibia shows strong demand for business, management and administrative roles. Recruitment is driven by regional integration, management capability gaps and private-sector growth.

South African professionals are often hired to stabilise operations and transfer skills.

Botswana

Botswana focuses primarily on experienced leadership and operational management, especially in the commercial, technical and financial services sectors.

A limited local management pipeline and strong regional ties support cross-border mobility.

What it means for professionals and employers

Bates says the rise in international job advertising signals that South African skills are visible and competitive in the global talent market. Across all markets, competitive salary packages and structured relocation benefits increase the attractiveness of international roles.

As such, local employers are facing growing competition for scarce skills. Leading employers will need to strengthen retention strategies, invest in skills development, and articulate employee value propositions to remain competitive in an increasingly borderless market.

For South African professionals, Pnet said the trend highlights the value of building specialised, transferable skills and maintaining a visible, up-to-date professional profile in a market where opportunities extend well beyond national borders.

TimesLIVE