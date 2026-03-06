New computer lab opens doors for Usizolwethu special needs pupils

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils at Usizolwethu Special Needs School in Daveyton, Benoni, celebrated a major boost to their learning on Friday after receiving a fully equipped computer lab aimed at improving digital skills and access to technology.

Presented by Vodacom, the facility will help pupils develop computer literacy, assist with their schoolwork and open doors to future opportunities.

The school’s therapist, Zanele Sithole, said the school caters for pupils with different special needs, such as autism, severely intellectually disabled, visually impaired and hyperlexia.

She explained that these conditions are usually identified at birth or during early childhood development.

“Because of conditions like autism spectrum disorder, cerebral palsy, and fetal alcohol syndrome, the learners often need a lot of support with movement, communication, social interaction and learning,” she said.

“Some struggle with things like memory loss, problem-solving, managing money, and understanding social situations.”

Sithole explained that because of these behaviours, the school spends time educating both parents and the community about the pupils and their needs.

She said some pupils ask why they cannot remember things.

“Many learners are diagnosed early in life, but they are not properly educated about their condition. Because of this, they might not understand why they need medication or why certain support is important.”

Sithole said when a pupil asks about their struggles, she tries to encourage them by telling them that being different does not make them weak or less intelligent.

“I tell them that they simply need different ways of learning by empowering them to be the best version of themselves.”

One of the oldest pupils at the school is 18 and has a severe intellectual disability. Sithole said the pupil suffers from self-doubt and learned helplessness even though she has potential.

“Our learner grew up with little support and stigma from her home, but when the staff at school speak to her respectfully and encourage her, she responds better and believes in herself more,” she said.

She described another pupil with cerebral palsy who used to crawl on her knees but can now walk independently and participate in sports and other activities she could not previously.

Sithole believes that if pupils and parents were educated enough, some children might have received the support they needed sooner and attended schools for mild intellectual disability instead of severe intellectual disability.

School principal Morina Skosana said pupils with special needs require extensive preparation and patience.

She said pupils with autism need at least a month’s preparation when they are about to change educators.

“With autism learners, we need to visually prepare them for an educator that will take over because they are impulsive beings.”

She said they have an individual support plan that helps manage the pupils.

“The teacher will first monitor the learner in the classroom, and if they notice challenges, the learner is then referred to a therapist where they provide intervention.”

With technology taking centre stage for many schools, Skosana said she is excited the school now has a computer lab.

“Technology is very important for our learners because it is not just a luxury but a necessity. It can help learners with disabilities communicate, learn and access information more easily.”

Vodacom South Africa CEO Sitho Mdlalose said the initiative was to make sure that no one was left behind, especially pupils who might not normally have access to digital resources.

“This school is special because it is only the second special school in the country to be part of our schools of excellence programme, and the first one in Gauteng,” he said

He hoped the technology lab would inspire the pupils.

“We want the lab to inspire and help them believe that they can achieve more than they might think — give them confidence and motivation."

TimesLIVE