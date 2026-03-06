Petrol attendant to pay lobola with his R25k reward for kindness

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

When Benson Laka poured fuel with a smile and urged a distressed motorist to enter a car competition, little did he know his gesture would earn him a R25,000 reward.

Like any petrol attendant, Laka was simply going about his day in Pretoria when he asked a then-desperate Tembeka Sonkwele if she had a rewards card.

“I was feeling very down and sad because I had just lost my job, but Benson [Laka] was very friendly,” said Sonkwele on Thursday.

“I was wondering how I was going to save on fuel, and he told me about the BP rewards programme with Nedbank. Out of frustration, I had left my phone at home, but Benson [Laka] told me he would wait for me to come back before processing the transaction. In that moment, he was my glimpse of hope.”

A few days after Laka and Sonkwele interacted, she received a call from Nedbank informing her that her petrol purchase on the BP rewards card had won her a Mini Cooper.

As the bank representatives were taking her details she informed them about how patient and dedicated Laka was in helping her register for the programme and that he had even allowed her to go home to fetch her phone before she needed to pay for the petrol already poured into her vehicle.

Nedbank took it upon themselves to thank Laka for his kindness by rewarding him with an immediate payment of R10,000, and another R10,000 going towards his children’s education. During the moment of celebration on Thursday, Winmore BP station pledged to add R5,000 towards the education investment.

Laka told Sowetan that he would take some of the R10,000 to pay for his lobola, that he last paid in 2018.

“I was in a process of lobola and Covid-19 happened and things became hectic. My wife, who is unemployed, and my two children had to move to a smaller apartment.

“Now I will pay off my lobola debt and put food on the table for my children,” he said.

Laka, who has been a petrol attended for 15 years, said serving people with respect was a top priority for him.

“People have different challenges in life and we [petrol attendants] see it when we greet them. Some don’t respond when we greet and it’s not that they are rude but it’s because they have problems or their mind is not even present at the time. That is why I do my job every day with patience.”

Nedbank said they felt the need to reward Laka because often the roles of service providers in people’s lives are overlooked.

Sowetan