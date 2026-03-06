POLL | Are you worried that the end of Showmax could mean the end of local stories?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The announcement by MultiChoice that it will soon shut down its Showmax video streaming service has shocked subscribers and sparked concerns about the future of local content production.

This move is part of the group’s effort to rein in costs and eliminate loss-making units after investing more than R5bn into the project.

“This decision was made by the Showmax board of directors and reflects MultiChoice’s continued focus on financial discipline and investment optimisation in an increasingly competitive and capital-intensive global streaming environment,” the company said on Thursday.

“The substantial annual losses experienced by Showmax have proved unsustainable. The decision to phase out the service reflects our focus on building a sustainable, competitive business for the long term in an increasingly demanding global landscape.”

Fans of hit series such as The Wife and Adulting have expressed worry over the future of the shows. Many subscribers are questioning whether other streaming platforms will continue to produce such raw, uncensored local content.

Since its launch in 2015, the future of Showmax has been a subject of speculation, particularly after the French broadcaster Canal+ acquired MultiChoice in 2025. The group has been evaluating how to consolidate its video-on-demand services to compete more effectively with international giants including Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The group has indicated a shift toward creating a “one-stop super app” designed to integrate its streaming services into a single, unified platform.

TimesLIVE