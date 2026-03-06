Residents’ safety in rundown Joburg buildings flagged amid City Power cut-offs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

City Power has disconnected seven hijacked buildings during its latest enforcement operation in the Johannesburg CBD.

The extent of poor building maintenance was visible as City Power disconnected electricity at seven hijacked buildings in the Johannesburg city centre.

Two “repeat offenders” were among the cut-offs during the latest enforcement operation on Thursday. One of these was in Braamfontein.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said: “This is not the first time the property has been disconnected. It remains a serious concern that unlawful occupants have allegedly resorted to threats and intimidation to facilitate illegal reconnections by drawing electricity through an adjacent building that houses City Power infrastructure. Plans are underway to reinforce and secure the entrance to the neighbouring property to prevent further unlawful access and possible illegal reconnections.”

The next stop was in Hillbrow, where the team disconnected a poorly maintained building that is primarily used for residential accommodation, while the basement operates as a car mechanical workshop, tyre fitment centre and tailor shop.

“Though residents claim to be paying for electricity, City Power’s records indicate the account is more than R12m in arrears,” said Mangena.

The second repeat offender was in Doornfontein, where the team cut off a property about R2.6m in arrears.

Another four buildings situated on the same street in Doornfontein were also cut off.

“Three of the properties are severely dilapidated and in a critical state of disrepair. The fourth building was not initially listed for disconnection. However, during on-site investigations, teams discovered the property had been illegally connected to the City Power network and it was disconnected,” Mangena said.

Manoko Moyo, manager for planned maintenance at the inner city service delivery centre, said all the buildings targeted during the operation have no known registered owners.

He emphasised the enforcement drive is not solely focused on outstanding payments but also considers the structural integrity of buildings, compliance with safety standards and the overall condition of properties connected to the electricity network.

“All the buildings we attended to were poorly maintained. City Power has a responsibility to supply electricity only to buildings and businesses that comply with municipal bylaws, safety standards and account payment requirements,” Moyo said.

City Power said its ongoing operations form part of broader efforts to address illegal connections, reduce non-technical losses and protect the safety, reliability and sustainability of electricity supply within the inner city.

Cash-strapped residents who are struggling to keep up their payments can approach City Power proactively to make arrangements for the settlement of outstanding accounts, said Mangena.

The utility offers admission of debt (AOD) arrangements to assist customers in managing their arrears through structured payment plans.

“Customers are urged to visit their nearest service delivery centre to engage with officials and conclude AOD agreements to regularise their accounts and maintain a positive relationship with the utility while ensuring continued access to electricity services.”

