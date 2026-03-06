SAPS special units set up to combat kidnappings, political murders

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Two specialised units have been formed in Gauteng to strengthen efforts to combat organised crime, the police ministry said on Friday.

The first of these police units is a political killings task team, which is tasked with investigating murders of politicians and government officials.

The second specialised unit will focus on crimes related to kidnapping, extortion and offences targeting infrastructure projects. The ministry said these crimes have increasingly been linked to organised criminal networks that seek to undermine economic development and public safety.

Both units are operational and designed to function as intelligence-driven, specialised, team-orientated, multidisciplinary and prosecution-led structures.

“The establishment of these units demonstrates the SAPS’s commitment to strengthening its capacity to disrupt and dismantle organised criminal networks, while ensuring that perpetrators of serious crimes are brought to justice,“ the ministry said.

TimesLIVE