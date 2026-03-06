Thembisa maths teacher accused of rape to apply for bail next week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A maths teacher from Ivory Park is in custody after being accused of raping a pupil. Stock photo.

A 37-year-old mathematics teacher from Ivory Park Secondary School in Midrand, Gauteng, accused of raping a pupil briefly appeared in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court on Thursday.

The teacher remains behind bars and the case was postponed to March 13 for a formal bail application. He was arrested on Wednesday by members of the Norkem Park SAPS in Birchleigh North.

He is accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old pupil. The incident is alleged to have taken place towards the end of 2025 after the educator offered the girl private lessons at his home.

According to police, the teacher allegedly arranged a meeting with the victim’s parents and attempted to have the case withdrawn by offering money but the parents allegedly refused.

The Gauteng department of education has confirmed it has launched an internal investigation into the allegations. MEC Matome Chiloane said the department is deeply concerned.

As the department we are deeply disturbed by these allegations against an educator who is entrusted with the care and development of our learners — Matome Chiloane, Gauteng education MEC

According to the department, the alleged incident occurred in December 2025 when the pupil was in grade 11. The pupil’s mother formally reported the matter to the school principal on March 2.

“Preliminary information indicates that the teacher had reportedly been offering additional private tutoring to the learner outside official school hours at his place of residence, where the alleged incident is believed to have taken place.

“It is alleged that the learner initially attempted to report the incident at the school after experiencing continued inappropriate behaviour from the educator,” the department said.

The department said it has initiated internal processes and is also in contact with the family to offer counselling and support services.

TimesLIVE