‘One-night stand’ ends in misfortune for KZN man

An unlicensed woman crashed into a house after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a man she met at a party in KZN.

The woman, who was also allegedly not licensed to drive, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house in Trenance Park near Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) said it received a call at about 7am from the man saying his car, a Toyota Corolla, had been stolen by a woman he had met at a party.

“According to the caller, he had booked into a hotel in La Mercy to spend the night with a 20-year-old female. While he was in the bathroom this morning, the female allegedly left the premises with his silver Toyota Corolla.

“Reaction officers began searching for the vehicle and were thereafter directed to a motor vehicle accident on Inanda Road near Trenance Park,” said Rusa in a statement.

It said on arrival, its officers discovered the car lying on its side. It was confirmed to be the same vehicle that had been reported stolen earlier.

“The female informed officers that she had taken the vehicle to purchase cigarettes. She stated that she had travelled to Trenance Park and was returning to La Mercy when she lost control of the vehicle,” said Rusa.

The vehicle overturned and struck a house, causing damage to the structure. It was established that the woman does not have a driver’s licence.

The scene and the woman were handed over to Verulam SAPS for further investigation.