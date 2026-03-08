Motsoaledi, experts urge calm after study raised concern about chemicals found in sanitary pads

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has urged the public not to panic after an outcry over a study that found endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in sanitary pads and pantyliners sold in South Africa.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Motsoaledi said the findings should be placed in context, and there was currently no evidence of clinical harm to users.

“If you want to be scared of cancer, be scared of smoking more than sanitary pads because of the danger of smoking; that should scare you more than any other product that I know because smoking happens every day and happens to everybody, even those who don’t choose to smoke.”

Smoking remains the largest proven cause of cancer, as cigarettes release thousands of chemicals when alight.

“Cigarettes, when you light them, cause 7,000 chemicals, and 70 of those chemicals have been proven to cause cancer directly and not theoretically.”

Motsoaledi also pointed to other common lifestyle risks.

“The second issue is alcohol; the third issue is sugar, which you eat every day, whereas sanitary products are used at certain times of the month,” he said.

The remarks follow a study conducted by the University of the Free State which found that every sanitary pad and pantyliner tested contained at least two EDCs, such as phthalates, bisphenols (including BPA) and parabens.

The study said these chemicals can interfere with hormone function and have been associated with reproductive toxicity, hormonal imbalance and cancer when exposure occurs at high levels or over long periods.

The research found bisphenols in 100% of sanitary pads tested, parabens in more than 81% of pads, and phthalates in all pantyliners examined

Despite the findings, Motsoaledi said the concentrations detected were very low and did not automatically mean the products were harmful.

“The fact that there are studies that show potential harm does not necessarily translate into that harm, but that does not mean we fold our arms because we are saying in the long-term something might emerge, but not now. It has not yet emerged,” he said.

“Findings of EDCs in sanitary pads do not automatically translate to harm in the human body, and no link of clinical harm was established by the study.”

Motsoaledi emphasised that EDCs are not unique to menstrual products and are widely present in everyday life.

“The most important take-away message for today [Sunday] is that endocrine-disrupting chemicals are said to be present everywhere where there are human beings.

“They [EDCs] are present in low concentrations in various foodstuffs, household products, personal care and beauty products, cosmetics, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioners, body lotions, lipsticks, clothing and electronics.”

He added that such chemicals are also used in agriculture and may be present in pesticides and soil.

“The findings of EDCs found in menstrual products are not surprising. Previous studies have found small amounts of these endocrine disruptors are present in menstrual health products,” he said.

According to Motsoaledi, the presence of these chemicals has been known for more than a century.

“They were identified in the early 1920s, which means it has been about 106 years since these chemicals were first recognised.

“The National Health Laboratory Services has not tested any human samples of EDCs because no clinician has ever requested such from their clinical examination of any patient.”

He also noted that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) had not recorded any adverse effects linked to sanitary pad use.

“To date, no point of adverse effect due to the use of sanitary pads has been presented to Sahpra, and no need for regulation in Sahpra was arrived at.

“The World Health Organisation is not aware of any cases globally where access to this important health product has been withdrawn because of concerns about health effects arising from EDCs.”

After the release of the study, the health department and the department of women, youth and persons with disabilities convened several meetings with experts, regulators and international organisations.

“These experts include scientists, researchers, clinicians and health workers, as well as regulatory authorities and institutions who regulate everything we consume,” Motsoaledi said.

International organisations including the WHO and the UN Population Fund also participated in the discussions.

“This statement I am reading to you today is on behalf of all these bodies and institutions. It is not a speech by the department of health. It is a statement drafted jointly by all these bodies sitting together.”

Motsoaledi said more than 20 studies conducted globally on EDCs in sanitary pads had not demonstrated clinical harm to users.

He emphasised that the chemicals cannot be completely eliminated.

“EDCs cannot be completely avoided or removed. That is a fact of life. Nobody can remove them and nobody can withdraw them.

“Regulators need to continue with their regulatory frameworks, surveillance and consumer protection as they have been doing all along to make sure we consume safe products,” he said.

“Scientists must continue to research EDCs as they have been doing all along. Nothing changes.”

