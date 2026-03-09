Death toll rises to five after another body recovered in uMsinga flood tragedy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Search and rescue teams have found the body of one of the victims who was swept away while attempting to cross the Imfenebude bridge in a vehicle on Thursday.

The death toll in the uMsinga flood tragedy has risen to five after the recovery of another body on Sunday.

This discovery follows a tragic incident on Thursday evening where six people were swept away while attempting to cross the Imfenebude bridge in a vehicle.

The fifth victim was recovered in the eNhlonga area, ward 13 of the uMsinga local municipality.

The provincial department of co-operative government and traditional affairs (Cogta) said the search and recovery operation continued on Monday for the one remaining missing person.

“To intensify the ongoing operation, disaster management teams have now deployed drones to assist in searching inaccessible areas along the rivers feeding into the uThukela River.

This effort is being carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising the police search and rescue unit and disaster management teams from both the uMsinga and uMvoti local municipalities, all operating under the guidance and supervision of the KZN Provincial Disaster Management Centre."

Cogta MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi commended the search and rescue teams for their dedication and professional conduct while working under difficult conditions across multiple municipal jurisdictions.

