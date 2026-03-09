South Africa

Husband arrested in wife’s murder after body found in recycle bag

Police credit public in locating husband linked to murder

Mmatumelo Lebjane

Husband leads police to wife's body in recycling bag near Meyerton stream. Stock image. (123RF/albund)

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife after her body was discovered inside a recycling bag near a stream in Meyerton.

Police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the woman was reported missing on March 3 after allegations that her husband had stabbed her and locked her inside their home.

When police arrived at the house to investigate, neither the husband nor the wife could be found, prompting authorities to launch a search for both.

According to Nevhuhulwi, the suspect was located two days later in Vereeniging with the assistance of members of the Community Police Forum.

“Upon questioning, the suspect led police to a nearby stream where the victim’s body was found placed inside a recycling bag,” Nevhuhulwi said.

The man was arrested on March 5 and charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in the Vereeniging magistrate’s court on Monday.

Gauteng police management thanked community members for helping police to locate the suspect.

Police also urged the public to report criminal activities, adding that gender-based violence and femicide affected communities across the country.

