Mpumalanga suspect arrested for kidnapping, raping and murdering seven-year-old girl

Body found dumped in a mealie field

The girl’s body was found by police in a mealie field after she was reported missing and a search was conducted. Stock image (SUPPLIED)

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping, raping, and murdering a seven-year-old girl in Charl Cilliers on Sunday.

The girl’s body was found by police in a mealie field after she was reported missing and a search was conducted.

According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo, police received a complaint about a missing child and immediately activated police units, including crime intelligence, K9 and detectives, to search for the child.

He said the team was joined by private security officers, farmers and members of the local community policing forum.

“The search led to the discovery of the child’s clothes dumped near the mealie field. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect, who led police to the mealie field where the child’s body was found,” Masondo said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Secunda magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

