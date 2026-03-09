Murder charge against nine in lecturer death upgraded to Schedule 6 offence

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nine accused in TUT lecturer murder case back in court as matter is postponed

The murder case against nine people accused of killing a part-time lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology was upgraded to a Schedule 6 offence in the Soshanguve magistrate’s court on Monday.

The accused are Koketso Mlambo, Thapelo Mothemani, Solomon Maunatlala, Kholofelo Phasha, Kabelo Mothiba, Koketso Masuku, Lerato Matlala, Marry Dudu Mogale and Maggie Phasha.

The six men and three women were arrested after Sifundo Madasi was allegedly assaulted and killed near the university’s Soshanguve South campus in February.

Prosecutors told the court the accused now face a Schedule 6 murder charge under the doctrine of common purpose, meaning the killing is being treated as a co-ordinated group attack.

In such cases, the accused must demonstrate exceptional circumstances to be granted bail.

Police allege Madasi was dragged from his home and assaulted by a group of community members.

The attack is believed to have followed allegations that the lecturer had raped two minors aged eight and 12.

During bail proceedings, some of the accused submitted affidavits denying involvement in the assault.

They told the court they arrived at the scene after hearing a commotion and found a crowd already attacking the victim.

The state is opposing bail.

Investigating officer Xolani Hasani told the court witnesses had identified some of the accused as participants in the assault.

He also said police were still searching for other suspects believed to have taken part in the attack.

The bail hearing was postponed to Wednesday.