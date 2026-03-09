POLL | Health minister says chemicals found in some sanitary pads pose no clinical harm. Do you trust him?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has urged the public not to panic after a study raised concerns about chemicals found in some sanitary pads and pantyliners sold in the country.

The debate follows research by the University of the Free State which detected endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) including parabens, phthalates and bisphenols in a range of menstrual products.

The study triggered concern among many South Africans and prompted calls for stronger oversight of menstrual products.

Speaking during a government briefing, Motsoaledi said the presence of the chemicals does not mean they cause harm.

“A total of 20 publications have been produced and all have not demonstrated any inference of clinical harm,” he said.

Experts consulted by government also said the study did not prove sanitary pads cause conditions such as infertility, cancer or endometriosis, adding exposure to the chemicals comes from many everyday products, including food packaging, cosmetics and personal care items.

The minister stressed the levels detected in menstrual products are low and there is currently no evidence linking their use to direct health effects.

Global health bodies have also not recalled menstrual products because of these chemicals.

The findings have sparked debate about whether more independent testing and stricter regulation of sanitary products are needed to reassure consumers.

